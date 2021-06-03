BYD Introduces Revolutionary New E-Bus

BYD, a top electric bus (e-bus) maker, has introduced its latest innovation – a battery-electric Type D school bus with top-priority safety features, superior performance capabilities, and a sleek design.

The Type D can seat up to 84 passengers, and can be equipped with an ADA liftgate. The bus has a range of up to 155 miles on a single charge, and can cut fuel costs by as much as 60% compared to diesel vehicles. BYD’s smart technology enables bi-directional charging so the e-bus can be charged overnight when energy demand is low, and clean, emission-free energy can be fed back into the classroom during school hours when the bus is parked.

Key safety features include electronic stability control to aid handling, a collision avoidance system, and a 360-degree monitoring system to detect pedestrians and cyclists when the bus is operating at slow speeds. Additionally, BYD buses can be equipped with IMMI’S Safeguard 3-point lap-shoulder belts, integrated child seats, and portable restraints. The innovative e-bus also has a Predictive Stop Arm™, which monitors approaching traffic and notifies students when it may not be safe to cross.

Though e-buses are still a fraction of all bus transportation globally, the e-bus market exceeded $28 Billion in 2020 and is projected to grow 11% annually to 2027, propelled by increasing emissions regulations and directives from governments across the globe. High initial purchase costs – heavy down payments and large capital investments – along with additional costs such as financing, taxes and insurance, are dampening even higher growth rates as is the lack of adequate charging infrastructure.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow the fastest, owing to the high demand of electric buses from countries such China, Japan, South Korea and India. European and North American markets are growing due to an increase in demand for emission-free public transport and favorable government policies for electric vehicles.

The 9–14 m e-bus segment is projected to be the largest market driven by large volumes of electric passenger buses used in the public transport fleet. Most of the public transport fleets, especially in China, have electric buses that are 9–14 m in length. Also, many of the market leading OEMs have been providing electric buses in the 9-14 m length range.

The top 5 e-bus makers globally in alphabetical order are AB Volvo, BYD, Proterra, VDL Groep, and Yutong.