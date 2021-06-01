EV Sales Skyrocket in April 2021 as Charging Stations Proliferate Coast-to-Coast

Analysis recently conducted by Zpyrme on federal data sets shows an astonishing 348% increase of electric vehicle (EV) sales in April 2021 (45,105 units sold), compared with April 2020 EV sales (10,073 units). Equally encouraging news to the energy transition community and industry is that, through April 2021, cumulative EV sales have totaled 150,233, bringing EV sales up by a whopping 87% over 2020 figures. Tesla models have accounted for over a half (53%) of 2021 EV sales.

Data was drawn from the US Department of Energy, Argonne National Lab (ANL), and the US Alternative Fuel Data Center.

Helping drive EV sales figures are EV charging station installation trends. Through April 2021, the U.S. had 45,495 EV charging stations offering 116,238 charging outlets, including18,132 DC-fast charging outlets, 94,778 level-2 outlets, and 3,328 level-1 outlets available nationwide. California (13,669), New York (2,626), Florida (2,373), Texas (2,123), and Massachusetts (1,729) were the top 5 states with EV charging stations. As charging infrastructure continues its rollout and viability nationwide, a major concern to EV purchase is eliminated from the minds of potential customers.

These Zpryme federal data analyses demonstrate that early adopters of EV vehicle and infrastructure technology are driving the diffusion of this critical post-fossil innovation toward a critical mass of widespread acceptance by the public.

