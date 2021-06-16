GM to Boost EV and AV Investments to $35 Billion Through 2025

General Motors announced today it will increase its electric vehicle and autonomous vehicle (EV and AV) investments from 2020 through 2025 to $35 billion. This represents a 75% increase from its initial commitment announced prior to the pandemic.

The company says its new commitment will help it become the market leader in EVs in North America; the global leader in battery and fuel cell technology through its Ultium battery platform and HYDROTEC fuel cells; and through Cruise, be the first to safely commercialize self-driving technology at scale.

GM is targeting annual global EV sales of more than 1 million by 2025. The company’s additional investments and new collaborations are far-reaching and designed to create even greater competitive advantages for the company. They include: