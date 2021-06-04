If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicle Market to Surpass $370B by 2030, Guidehouse Insights Says

(Pictured: the Volvo VNR electric; Credit: Volvo)

The next 10 years are likely to be dramatic in terms of electric heavy commercial vehicles; in China, the trend is already well underway, particularly with electric trucks, but the rest of the world is expected to follow in coming years, with revenue expected to reach $370 billion annually by 2030. Though momentum is strong, the challenges are not insignificant — mostly relating to range and charging speed.

Electric heavy commercial vehicles require major increases to power capacity at fleet depots and fast-charging sites that are not easily planned, according to recent research from Guidehouse Insights. But because the viability of other low or zero emissions solutions is “questionable,” electric heavy commercial vehicles (e-HCV) markets are poised to “expand significantly” in the next 10 years, the research finds.

Plug-in electric vehicle technologies have steadily made gains in light duty vehicle markets since 2008. Those gains have sparked significant investments in battery and charging technologies (like this investment from Ford) that are enabling plug-in EVs to enter the heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) market for trucks and buses.

Public transit fleets worldwide are implementing the transition toward electricity at a rapid pace, and major parcel delivery services have made huge orders for purpose-built e-HCVs from new automakers such as Rivian, Arrival, and Chanje. DHL Express, for example, recently announced that, following a successful initial pilot program using nine Lightning Electric Ford Transit 350HD electric vans in the US late last year, it plans to deploy the remaining 89 electric vehicles this year in New York and California.

Additionally, electric rigid trucks and day cab tractors are being introduced by established truck suppliers such as PACCAR, Volvo Trucks, and Daimler, and high capacity charging technology standards to enable electric long-haul trucking are nearing debut, the report says.

Mounting pressure from governments and corporate customers demanding that manufacturers and fleets provide zero emissions solutions are helping drive the trend. Emissions and energy efficiency regulations in two-thirds of the global HCV market are pressing manufacturers to make more energy efficient vehicles, making e-HCVs more attractive.

Guidehouse Insights forecasts that the e-HCV market is likely to grow significantly by 2030, with revenue expected to surpass $370 billion annually. Most of the revenue in this period will be captured by e-bus suppliers; however, in the latter half of the forecast period, the e-truck and charging infrastructure markets are expected to make significant gains as high capacity charge points are deployed to support the electrification of long-haul semitrucks.

Whitepapers

Achieving Your Health & Safety Management Maturity Journey

Webinar: Comprehensive Chemical management

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

4-Day Work Week Could Cut Emissions 20%
How Boeing and Alaska Airlines are Tackling Sustainability in Aviation
BYD Introduces Revolutionary New E-Bus
Energy Transition Investment Hits Record $501.3B in 2020
﻿

THANKS FOR STOPPING BY! NEXT TIME LET US COME TO YOU:

Sign up for the Environment + Energy Leader free newsletter and receive our top news stories in your inbox on Tuesday & Thursday each week.

×

Sign up for our newsletter

Receive Environment + Energy Leader's top news stories two times each week

×
Translate »
© Copyright 2021 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.