Honeywell Launches its First Battery Energy Storage System

Honeywell has launched its first Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Platform, which integrates Honeywell asset monitoring, distributed energy resource management, supervisory control, and analytics functionality to enable organizations to forecast and optimize their overall energy use.

According to Honeywell, its BESS Platform leverages best practices for energy management such as energy arbitrage and demand management to deliver flexibility and control of when energy is purchased and used. The platform can be used for a wide range of commercial and industrial companies, independent power producers, and utilities. The BESS Platform is backed by Honeywell performance-based guarantees, which include predictable and consistent costs along with improved uptime.

Honeywell says its BESS Platform improves grid stability and sustainability while decreasing supply costs. For example, if a generator fails or goes offline for any reason, the platform reduces the need to bring additional, non-renewable power generators online. In this scenario, a remote facility can maintain operations as the platform runs in parallel with traditional generators. The system can then restart the disconnected generator or initiate back-up generator sets before returning to standby mode.

In addition, the BESS Platform can reduce the need for non-renewable power sources such as gas turbines and diesel generators and their associated high gas consumption rates, contributing to a smaller carbon footprint.