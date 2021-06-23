MetLife to Invest $500 Million in Social and Environmental Assets By 2030

MetLife has announced it will originate $500 million in new impact investments by 2030. In addition to allocating 25% of this commitment to addressing climate change, MetLife will focus on promoting the financial health of underserved people, which includes advancing racial and gender equity in low-income and ethnically diverse communities.

As part of 11 new environmental goals, MetLife committed to reducing location-based GHG emissions by an additional 30% from 2019 to 2030, and originating $20 billion of new green investments such as renewable energy, LEED-certified buildings, and green bonds by 2030. MetLife’s operations have been carbon neutral since 2016 and its green investments now exceed $28.7 billion and include energy-efficient real estate and renewable energy projects.

MetLife launched a Sustainable Financing Framework to further align its investment and business priorities, and issued a $750 million green funding agreement, securing the US insurance industry’s first green funding agreement-backed note.

MetLife’s complete sustainability report can be found here.