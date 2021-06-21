National Grid Joins EV100, Commits to Electrify Fleet By 2030

National Grid, a major utility in the UK and US, joined EV100 earlier this month, committing to transition its fleet of over 5,700 vehicles to electric – 2,879 vehicles in the UK and 2,905 vehicles in the US – and install charging for staff at all locations by 2030.

EV100 participating companies totaling more than 100, including major brands such as Unilever, Novo Nordisk and Bank of America, commit to switching their fleets to electric and/or installing charging for staff and customers by 2030. So far, along with National Grid, there are only a handful of utilities that have signed on, including EDF Group, EDP, Iberdrola and PG&E. EV100 was launched in 2017 by the Climate Group, an international non-profit founded in 2003.

According to the EPA, the transportation sector generates the largest share of greenhouse gas emissions – coming from burning fossil fuel for cars, trucks, ships, trains, and planes. Most of the fuel used for transportation is petroleum based, which includes primarily gasoline and diesel.

In a statement, Amy Davidsen, Executive Director of North America at the Climate Group, said, “As the first leading utility in the US to make an EV100 commitment to electrify its fleet, National Grid is pushing the bar for other utilities. They’re showing that the utility sector can play a significant role in speeding the transition to electric vehicles as well as the transition to a clean grid – both critical actions needed to fight climate change.

National Grid is providing charging ports for the stations across its territories (MA, NY, and RI), which is the necessary infrastructure needed to connect the station to the grid. The company has already deployed 2,500 charging ports with 16,000 on the way, one of the largest EV charging programs outside of California. Many of these ports are in environmental justice communities, so that all customers of varying incomes have access. The company is also helping put electric city and school buses on the road and is one of two companies in the U.S. to adopt electric backhoes.

National Grid recently unveiled its new EV Road Trip, an effort to raise awareness around the location of charging infrastructure and accelerate consumer adoption of EVs across New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. The company is also involved in electric transportation advocacy and action as a Principal Partner of COP26, the UN Climate Change Conference to be held in November in the UK.