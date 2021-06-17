Nebraska to Install Hydrogen-Capable Turbines to Back Up Utility-Scale Solar Installation

Two SGT6-5000F turbines will be installed to power Omaha Public Power District’s (OPPD) new Turtle Creek Station Peaking Plant in Papillion, Nebraska. The simple cycle turbine facility will be used to modernize back up generation in OPPD’s fleet, which means that the plant will run only as needed to provide a resilient and reliable source of electricity for the community. The turbines offer the ability to run on up to 30% hydrogen and biodiesel in support of future technology advancements. They also offer a fast start time and low emissions while helping to rapidly stabilize transmissions system to adjust for the variable output of solar generation.

Siemens Energy gas-fired combustion turbines were installed to help decarbonize operations gradually and flexibly by allowing hydrogen produced with no CO 2 emissions to be blended into the fuel mix to meet the environmental and regulatory needs of the market. Ultimately, these hydrogen-capable gas turbines can pave the way to a more sustainable energy future because they can meet a rapidly growing electricity demand in the short term and in the mid-term can provide back-up power to complement the intermittency of renewable energy. Siemens Energy has set an ambitious target to have all its new gas turbines (the SGT6-5000F included) capable of burning 100% hydrogen on or before the end of 2030.

The Turtle Creek Station is part of OPPD’s Power with Purpose project that aims to provide affordable, reliable, and environmentally sensitive energy services to customers. This involves developing up to 600 megawatts of solar generation and up to 600 megawatts of modernized replacement and backup natural gas generation resources.

The Turtle Creek Station is expected to be operational in late Spring of 2023.