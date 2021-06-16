Net Zero Seattle High-Rise Saves on Construction, Builder Says

The company behind a new high-rise apartment building in Seattle hopes to prove that constructing a net-zero energy building can be faster and more affordable than traditional building. The building is going up with new technology that makes construction faster, more affordable, and far more sustainable, building technology company Sustainable Living Innovations (SLI) says. SLI is calling the 303 Battery project the “world’s first net-zero energy high-rise apartment building.”

The high-rise will be fitted with SLI’s proprietary, tech-enabled building panels, which are built in a factory with pre-installed electrical wiring, plumbing and mechanical equipment. At the site, crews will erect the high-rise by fitting the panels together in a precise sequence. Because there is less on-site construction work required, 303 Battery will go up more quickly than a conventional building. SLI says 303 Battery will be finished and ready for occupancy in summer of 2022.

The sustainability features in 303 Battery include solar on the building’s roof, exterior walls and balconies; underfloor radiant heating in units; captured rainwater and reclaimed graywater; regenerative gear elevators, and daylight sensors to reduce power use throughout the building.

The building will be the world’s first multifamily tower to meet the net zero energy requirements set by the International Living Futures Institute.

The built environment is taking key steps to address climate change. The Seventy-Six, an Albany, New York, housing development, for example, is expected to be the first triple net-zero project – energy, water, waste – of its kind. The $250 million project, being developed by Garrison Architects based in New York City, is part of a revitalization effort for Albany’s historic South End neighborhood.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, buildings account for 40% of US greenhouse gas emissions.