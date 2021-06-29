Oregon Poised to Become 8th US State to go 100% Clean Energy

A bill committing electricity providers to deliver 100% clean power to Oregon customers by 2040 passed both the House and Senate of the Oregon State Legislative Assembly on Saturday. If the policy is signed into law by Gov. Kate Brown, Oregon will become the eighth state in the United States with a legislative commitment to 100% clean or renewable electricity, joining Hawaii, California, Washington, New Mexico, New York, Maine, and Virginia.

The bill’s passage follows years of advocacy from a broad coalition of stakeholders and organizations, including Environment Oregon, for a clean and renewable future for Oregon.

The policy sets targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions associated with electricity sold in Oregon compared to a 2010 baseline. The legislation includes requirements for 80% emissions reductions in the sector by 2030, 90% by 2035 and, ultimately, 100% by 2040. Since emissions from Oregon power have not increased and have, in fact, declined since 2010, the bill will, in effect, require emission-free electricity in the state by 2040. Given the state’s existing Renewable Portfolio Standard and existing hydropower generation capacity, renewables are set to deliver the vast majority of the new zero emissions electricity target.

According to the the Statesman Journal, it’s one of the most aggressive timelines to transition to clean energy anywhere in the United States.