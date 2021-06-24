If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

San Diego International Airport to Run on 100% Renewable Energy

(Credit: Pixabay)

San Diego International Airport (SAN) will soon be running off of 100% renewable energy. San Diego Community Power (SDCP) recently announced it will provide 100% renewable, 100% carbon-free energy to SAN. The airport served 25 million passengers in 2019, making it the busiest single-runway commercial airport in the United States.

The Airport Authority instituted one of the first sustainability policies for a major airport in the United States and is committed to building and operating SAN in a manner that promotes the region’s prosperity and protects its quality of life.

Along with airports, airlines have also begun the push toward more eco-friendly choices, especially when it comes to fuel. Last year, JetBlue reported achieving carbon neutrality for all domestic flights, becoming the first major US airline to hit that milestone. The airline credits carbon offsetting and switching to sustainable aviation fuel in making the difference.

Their carbon reduction strategy is focused on reducing emissions through efforts such as investing in fuel-saving technologies and aircraft, and advocating for a more fuel-efficient air traffic control system, according to the airline.

And last month, Phillips 66 and Southwest Airlines signed a memorandum of understanding to advance the commercialization of sustainable aviation fuel, focusing on public awareness, along with research and development. The memorandum of understanding also sets the framework to explore a future supply agreement involving Phillips 66’s Rodeo Renewed project in California and highlights the commitment by both companies to a sustainable energy future.

Whitepapers

Achieving Your Health & Safety Management Maturity Journey

Webinar: Comprehensive Chemical management

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

How Sustainability Is Catalyzing Innovation Part 1 of 2: The Urgent Need
Volvo To Build Cars Using Fossil Fuel-Free Steel
US Electric Vehicle Sales up 329% in May 2021
Target Unveils New Sustainability Strategy
﻿

THANKS FOR STOPPING BY! NEXT TIME LET US COME TO YOU:

Sign up for the Environment + Energy Leader free newsletter and receive our top news stories in your inbox on Tuesday & Thursday each week.

×

Sign up for our newsletter

Receive Environment + Energy Leader's top news stories two times each week

×
Translate »
© Copyright 2021 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.