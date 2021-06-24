San Diego International Airport to Run on 100% Renewable Energy

San Diego International Airport (SAN) will soon be running off of 100% renewable energy. San Diego Community Power (SDCP) recently announced it will provide 100% renewable, 100% carbon-free energy to SAN. The airport served 25 million passengers in 2019, making it the busiest single-runway commercial airport in the United States.

The Airport Authority instituted one of the first sustainability policies for a major airport in the United States and is committed to building and operating SAN in a manner that promotes the region’s prosperity and protects its quality of life.

Along with airports, airlines have also begun the push toward more eco-friendly choices, especially when it comes to fuel. Last year, JetBlue reported achieving carbon neutrality for all domestic flights, becoming the first major US airline to hit that milestone. The airline credits carbon offsetting and switching to sustainable aviation fuel in making the difference.

Their carbon reduction strategy is focused on reducing emissions through efforts such as investing in fuel-saving technologies and aircraft, and advocating for a more fuel-efficient air traffic control system, according to the airline.

And last month, Phillips 66 and Southwest Airlines signed a memorandum of understanding to advance the commercialization of sustainable aviation fuel, focusing on public awareness, along with research and development. The memorandum of understanding also sets the framework to explore a future supply agreement involving Phillips 66’s Rodeo Renewed project in California and highlights the commitment by both companies to a sustainable energy future.