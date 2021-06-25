Siemens Unveils New Growth Strategy Linked To Sustainability

During its June Capital Markets Day presentation, Siemens unveiled its new growth strategy, highlighting sustainability as a core driver, along with digitalization and automation.

With its new strategy, Siemens announced a number of new sustainability goals under the DEGREE framework: Decarbonization, Ethics, Governance, Resource Efficiency, Equity and Employability. Specific targets include, but are not limited to:

Decarbonization: Net zero operations by 2030 and net zero supply chain by 2050.

Ethics: Train 100% of employees in business conduct every three years.

Governance: Long-term incentives tied to an internal ESG/Sustainability Index including customer Net Promoter Score, CO2 reductions and training hours.

Resource Efficiency: Eco-design for products by 2030 and zero landfill waste by 2030.

Equity: 30% female share in top management by FY 2025.

Employability: By 2025 double-digit learning hours and 30% improvement in lost time injury frequency rate.

Siemens joins other major players, such as Target, who are aligning their core business strategy with sustainability, recognizing that sustainability has become an engine of growth and long-term business value in addition to being a pillar of risk mitigation.

As companies increasingly incorporate sustainability concerns into their own investment plans and strategies, Siemens has identified multiple opportunities to help customers meet these goals, and to drive growth across its sectors. These include data-based solutions to make products more resource-efficient and use less energy and enable supply chain transparency, infrastructure solutions targeting eMobility and energy-efficient indoor climate, and transportation solutions including train battery technology and the development of hydrogen trains.

Judith Wiese, Chief Human Resources Officer, Chief Sustainability Officer and member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG, said, “Sustainability is in our very DNA. It’s not an option. It’s a business imperative. Based on our successful track record, we’re now setting ourselves even more ambitious targets. We’ll accelerate our efforts and raise the bar to create considerably more value for all our stakeholders. Sustainable business growth goes hand in hand with the value we create for people and our planet.”