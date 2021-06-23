US Electric Vehicle Sales up 329% in May 2021

The principle of mutually beneficial cooperation and partnership between technologies is alive and well as electric vehicle (EV) sales and corresponding EV charge infrastructure spur each other on. Zpryme analysis of May 2021 federal data sets demonstrate that EV sales continue to accelerate at the same time charging infrastructure continues its coast-to-coast rollout.

According to Argonne National Lab (ANL) data sets analyzed by Zpryme, EV sales reached 53,779 units, representing a 19.2% increase over April 2021. On an annual basis, this represents an astronomical 329% increase compared to May 2020 EV sales of 12,536 vehicles.

Adding momentum to EV sales is the corresponding proliferation nationwide of EV charging stations and outlets. Through May 2021, the U.S. had 46,104 EV charging stations and 117,674 charging outlets. Also through May 2021, there were a total of 18,1385 DC-fast charging outlets, 96,110 level-2 outlets, and 3,299 level-1 outlets available.

