Waste Management Leads The $76B Waste Industry

Waste Management, with about one-third (29%) of landfill volume managed, continues to be the waste market leader, according to the latest release of Directory of Waste Processing & Disposal Sites 2021, now in its 22nd edition. Republic Services and Waste Connections are the #2 and #3 firms in terms of share of landfill volume managed, with 19% and 9%, respectively.

More than 9,600 U.S. waste processing and disposal operations are included in the directory. Details include the name and location of each waste facility, types of waste accepted, the prices charged and volume of waste received, the market area served, days and hours of operation, whether served by rail or waterway, operating capacity or remaining capacity (if a landfill), startup and closure dates, and the names, addresses and phone numbers for both the owner and facility operator. A wide range of facilities are covered, including:

Sanitary Landfills

Construction & Demolition Landfills

Transfer Stations and Transloading Facilities

Materials Recovery Facilities (and whether single-stream, dual-stream, etc.)

Waste-to-Energy Plants

Composting sites



According to Waste360, a key highlight from the Directory is updated landfill market shares for both 2020 and 2021. Publicly-traded companies and very large private companies (specifically Santek and Rumpke) controlled 64% of landfill volumes in 2020 and 2021. The biggest difference in 2021 versus 2020 was the disposition of Advanced Disposal’s (ADS) landfill market share, which was put at 5% in 2020, of which 2% went to Waste Management (WM) upon the completion of the ADS acquisition, putting its market share at 29%, while GFL Environmental’s (GFL) market share increased from 2% in 2020 to 4% in 2021, as it purchased the divestitures required to complete the deal. Republic Services (RSG) and Santek’s market share was put at 19% and 1%, respectively, in both 2020 and 2021, so RSG’s market share should now rise to roughly 20% as it has closed the Santek acquisition. Casella Waste’s (CWST) market share remained unchanged at 1% in both years, while Waste Connections’ (WCN) market share rose to 9% in 2021 from 7% in 2020. Interestingly, “other privates” market share rose two points, from 7% to 9%, from 2020 to 2021, while municipalities’ share fell from 29% to 27%, likely reflecting continued privatization.

The Waste Business Journal, the producer of the Directory, also provides additional reports such as the Waste Market Overview & Outlook report, which estimates the U.S. waste industry at $76 billion.