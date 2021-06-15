World’s First Triple Net Zero Building In New York

The Seventy-Six, an Albany, New York housing development, is expected to be the first triple net-zero project – energy, water, waste – of its kind. The $250 million project, being developed by Garrison Architects based in New York City, is part of a revitalization effort for Albany’s historic South End neighborhood and will provide 242 units across 450,000 square feet.

The Seventy-Six aims to not only showcase beautiful and accessible carbon-neutral architecture but also provide affordable housing. In addition to eco-friendly features and a nature-forward design, the housing complex will encourage community ties with the inclusion of a communal greenhouse, urban farming center and an in-house STEM training center.

For its pioneering work, the development has received a New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) Buildings of Excellence award and a portion of $13 million in funding set aside for low- or zero-carbon multi-family buildings.

Sustainability will be woven throughout The Seventy-Six, from the green walls that will be made visible to the surrounding community to the use of renewable energy sources. Residents will also have access to an irrigated planter in their homes along with opportunities to grow their own food in the communal greenhouse as part of the project’s target for resource independence. Resource efficiency will be further optimized with the use of modular construction methods.

Additional development highlights include: