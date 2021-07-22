Brooklyn NY ‘Putting Green’ Climate Change-Themed Mini Golf Course Opens To Educate Players About Taking Climate Action

Putting Green, a climate change-themed 18-hole mini golf course located in the Williamsburg area of Brooklyn, New York and overseen by Two Trees Management, will open this summer. The goal of the initiative is to spark conversations with players of all ages on the importance of taking action against climate change and other pressing environmental issues.

Each of the 18 holes has been designed by a community partner, including artists and designers, community and school groups, environmental advocacy organizations and public agencies. The designs focus on a broad range of climate change themes including green and blue infrastructure, animal habitat, energy, and emissions.

Environmental efforts made while building Putting Green include, but are not limited to:

The entry globe was made from recycled plastic bottle caps and scraps of left-over turf.

Salvaged decking was left untreated – no preservative chemicals or treatments of any kind were used.

All curbing around the holes is made of 100% recycled tires.

The course’s turf was created with sustainably sourced and bio-based materials.

All plants in and around the course are native species.

Compost made locally at Domino Park was used at Hole # 13.

Hole #15 includes oyster shells and debris found locally at the waterfront.

Each hole encourages players to explore the role they can have in making a positive environmental impact. For example, the first hole, Down The Drain — designed by the Brooklyn-based artist Kim Holleman — hones in on the litter and debris accumulated on the city’s streets. Focusing on how this affects marine life, Holleman’s hole provides a sound argument for making New York City’s streets litter-free. Hole 15 — The Big Oyster — is designed around the city’s oyster population, which has been decimated over the years due to overfishing, pollution, and habitat loss. Including oyster shells and debris found locally at the Williamsburg waterfront highlights the need for restoring the oyster’s habitat to make the city’s waterways healthier. Scroll through the full list of holes and their backstories for more detail.

The golf course will be open weekdays and weekends, with ticket prices ranging from $5 to $10 per person depending on age. Profits from Putting Green will be donated to local nonprofit organizations dedicated to addressing climate change in New York City, including but not limited to, the Wildlife Conservation Society and the Newtown Creek Alliance.