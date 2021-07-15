If you've no account register here first time
Chevron Partners with Cummins to Develop Opportunities in Hydrogen and Other Alternative Energy Sources

(Credit: Pixabay)

Chevron USA, through its Chevron Products Company division, and Cummins, a global power and hydrogen technologies company, announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore a strategic alliance to develop commercially viable business opportunities in hydrogen and other alternative energy sources.

The MOU provides the framework for Chevron and Cummins to initially collaborate on four main objectives:

  1. Advancing public policy that promotes hydrogen as a decarbonizing solution for transportation and industry;
  2. Building market demand for commercial vehicles and industrial applications powered by hydrogen;
  3. Developing infrastructure to support the use of hydrogen for industry and fuel cell vehicles;
  4. Exploring opportunities to leverage Cummins electrolyzer and fuel cell technologies at one or more of Chevron’s domestic refineries.

Chevron says hydrogen is just one lower-carbon solution the company is investing in that will potentially position its customers to reduce the carbon intensity of their businesses and everyday lives. Chevron has also invested in developing and supplying renewable natural gas, blending renewables into fuels, coprocessing biofeedstocks in refineries, and abatement projects that will reduce the carbon intensity of the company’s operations.

