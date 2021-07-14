Covanta Sells to EQT for Big Bucks as Waste-to-Energy Market Grows

EQT will acquire waste-to-energy provider Covanta Holding Corporation for $5.3 billion, the companies said on Wednesday. The deal will help the company expand and deliver on its goal of “building a sustainable future for all stakeholders,” says Michael Ranger, Covanta’s president and CEO.
EQT will purchase all shares of Covanta common stock for $20.25 per share. The purchase price represents an approximate 37% premium to Covanta’s unaffected share price of $14.78 on June 8th — the day prior to initial media speculation of a transaction. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.