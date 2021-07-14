If you've no account register here first time
Covanta Sells to EQT for Big Bucks as Waste-to-Energy Market Grows

(Credit: Covanta)

EQT will acquire waste-to-energy provider Covanta Holding Corporation for $5.3 billion, the companies said on Wednesday. The deal will help the company expand and deliver  on its goal of “building a sustainable future for all stakeholders,” says Michael Ranger, Covanta’s president and CEO.

EQT will purchase all shares of Covanta common stock for $20.25 per share. The purchase price represents an approximate 37% premium to Covanta’s unaffected share price of $14.78 on June 8th — the day prior to initial media speculation of a transaction. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

Annually, Covanta’s 40 plus facilities process approximately 21 million tons of waste from municipalities and businesses and convert it into renewable electricity to power over a million homes. The facilities also help avoid sending waste to landfill and recover metal for recycling.

Covanta operates in North America, Europe and the UK.

Following the completion of the acquisition, EQT will work with Covanta’s management team on growth opportunities like building a robust UK project pipeline of new waste-to-energy infrastructure and Covanta’s Environmental Solutions platform, the companies say. Covanta’s management team is expected to remain in place.

Waste-to-energy facilities offer significant environmental protection, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and play an important complementary role in recycling efforts, according to a recent City College of New York report that reviewed the most up-to-date scientific studies of the industry.

The global waste-to-energy market was valued at $16.4 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $22.6 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 3.3% from 2020 to 2030, Visiongain said in 2020.

