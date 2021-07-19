If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Crowley Builds ‘eWolf’, First-Of-Its Kind All Electric Tug Boat

(Credit: Crowley)

Crowley Maritime Corporation has announced plans to build and operate the ‘eWolf’ all electric tug boat, a first in the U.S., to serve the Port of San Diego. The 82-foot long vessel will be operational by mid-2023.

Crowley has identified GHG emissions reductions and targets as one its top sustainability priorities. Over the first 10 years of its use, the new eTug will reduce 178 tons of nitrogen oxide (NOx), 2.5 tons of diesel particulate matter, and 3,100 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) versus a conventional tug, which consumes more than 30,000 gallons of diesel per year.

However, the environmental improvements do not come at the sacrifice of performance. With 70 tons of bollard pull — well above average — the eWolf will operate with full performance capabilities and zero carbon emissions. The vessel’s battery system will be charged at a specially designed, shoreside station developed with Cochran Marine. The design also includes an intelligent maneuvering and control system that will enable future autonomous operations. With 360-degree visibility, the eTug will also feature ABB’s artificial intelligence technology (AI) to increase safety and efficiency.

The vessel will be built by Master Boat Builders, utilizing the design and onsite construction management by Crowley Engineering Services and its recently integrated Jensen Maritime naval architecture and marine engineering group. The tug is designed to ABS Class and compliant with U.S. Coast Guard Sub-Chapter M regulations, relatively new industry standards with stricter regulations designed to improve safety and risk management.

Michael Zucchet, chairman of the Port of San Diego board of port commissioners, said, “Crowley’s first-of-its-kind electric tugboat is a game changer. It checks all the boxes by providing environmental, economic and operational benefits for our communities and maritime industry.”

Whitepapers

Achieving Your Health & Safety Management Maturity Journey

Webinar: Comprehensive Chemical management

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

Banking For Impact Creates New Reporting Standards For The ‘Impact Economy’
European Data Center Becomes First to Use Vegetable Oil Fuel for its Generators
Organizations See Opportunities for Differentiation through Supply Chain Sustainability
First Large-Scale Offshore Wind Project in US to Be Built with Union Labor
﻿

THANKS FOR STOPPING BY! NEXT TIME LET US COME TO YOU:

Sign up for the Environment + Energy Leader free newsletter and receive our top news stories in your inbox on Tuesday & Thursday each week.

×

Sign up for our newsletter

Receive Environment + Energy Leader's top news stories two times each week

×
Translate »
© Copyright 2021 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.