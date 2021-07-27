CT Regulatory Authority Approves 9-Year EV Infrastructure Program

The Connecticut (CT) Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) has approved a nine-year program to support the installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, with incentives for both companies and individuals.

The program aims to achieve the adoption of 500,000 electric vehicles in Connecticut by 2030 to help meet the state’s target of 45% GHG emissions reductions. Connecticut currently has about 17,000 electric vehicles on the road, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

CT is part of a ten-state initiative signed in 2013 that was designed to put 3.3 million zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) on the road. ZEVs include battery electric vehicles (BEVs) powered solely by an electric battery, fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) with an electric drive fueled by hydrogen, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) powered by a combination of an electric motor and a gasoline engine.

The decision directs the state’s two largest electric utilities, Eversource Energy and United Illuminating, to administer the program, which is expected to launch in January 2022.

Rebates include the following, and those who install the equipment in low-income and distressed communities will get the largest incentives:

Up to $40,000 for owners of apartment buildings, condominium complexes, and businesses that install charging areas.

Up to $250,000 for the creation of direct current fast-charging stations in the state.

Up to $500 to homeowners who make electrical upgrades to allow charging at home.

“(The) decision is a pivotal moment in Connecticut’s transition to a decarbonized economy,” PURA Chairman Marissa Gillett said in a statement. “The new statewide program seizes the opportunities for ratepayers that come from electrifying our transportation sector, as the program will facilitate a proactive approach and seamless integration of new and emerging EV technologies across our state’s electric grid.”