DOE Awards $127M For Small Business Clean Energy R&D Projects

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has awarded $127 million to small businesses working on clean energy technology, representing a total of 110 projects in 26 states. Funding is provided by DOE’s science and energy program offices, the Office of Defense Nuclear Nonproliferation, and the Office of Environmental Management.

“Small businesses are the backbone of American communities, representing some of our best opportunities to make the clean energy innovations our country needs to meet President Biden’s goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050,” said Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm.

The awards will be administered by DOE’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs, which were established to help small businesses conduct research and development (R&D). Approved projects are funded by grants, and must have the potential for commercialization and meet specific DOE requirements.

The awarded projects are aimed at a wide range of clean technology themes, including cybersecurity, renewable energy, carbon management, grid reliability, and fusion energy. Selected projects include the following, according to a DOE statement, and more detail is on the DOE site.