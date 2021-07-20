E+E Leader Announces 2021 Award Winners in Conjunction with Solutions Summit

Today, in conjunction with the Environment + Energy Leader Solutions Summit, E+E Leader announces the winners of the 2021 Environment + Energy Leader Awards. Top Product of the Year and Top Project of the Year winners, along with two Judges’ Choice Award winners, can be seen in the awards e-book launched today. (Download the ebook here.)

The E+E Leader Solutions Summit, taking place today and tomorrow (July 20-21, 2021) features the announcement of the award winners, along with keynotes, panel sessions and Q&As with industry leaders from across the globe. Sessions will be available to view following the Summit on the E+E Leader Resource Hub.

The Environment + Energy Leader Awards program, now in its ninth year, works with unaffiliated judges who score entries based on rigorous criteria. Top products and projects were selected from across a variety of industries based on their success in providing significant sustainability and energy management results. Descriptions of the winning products and projects, the Judges’ Choice Award winners, and the expert judging panel can be found in the comprehensive e-book.

For nearly a decade, the Environment + Energy Leader Awards have been the go-to source for companies who need information: Top Product of the Year Award winners offer sustainability and energy management professionals information about the the best products to help them achieve their energy and sustainability goals, while Top Project of the Year Award winners share specifics on the steps that companies take to achieve success in their specific and innovative initiatives.

To view all winners — along with a list of expert judges — download the e-book here.