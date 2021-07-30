Emerging Markets Offer Big Investment Opps for ESG-Focused Investors, Report Says

A new report touting the importance of ESG factors and their impact on investments and investment decisions has found that better environmental stewardship can unlock significant value in private equity. Another key finding is that emerging markets offer some of the world’s most consequential investment opportunities for investors focused on mitigating global climate and social risks. The semiannual Global Intelligence report from Manulife Investment Management highlights the fact that “sustainable investing is no longer an option. It is a necessity…,” says Christopher P. Donkey, CFA, global head of public markets at Manulife Investment Management. Emerging Markets

When it comes to emerging markets (EMs), the report finds that emerging market companies currently rival their developed-market counterparts in terms of the sophistication of sustainability practice and growth potential.

The IEA stated in 2019 that, “There is a new reality in clean energy.” The world’s major emerging economies — including China, India, and several others — are moving to the center stage of the clean energy transition, it said, adding, “In fact, taken as a whole, Asia — which dominates the MSCI Emerging Markets Index — is the world’s largest investor in low-carbon energy sources.”

The significant stake in green energy capacity couldn’t have arrived too soon for emerging markets — or the world — as Asia is expected to drive more than two-thirds of new global energy demand over the next 20 years, per the report. However, the report prevaricates that, “…if we see a collective failure to coordinate climate policy, practice, and investment, then EM growth itself is more likely to precipitate a disappointing and painful future of ongoing structural dislocations.”

Businesses Must Heed the Call

Businesses that are inattentive to growing calls for responsible stewardship of environmental and social capital are likely to lose competitive advantages and find themselves spurned by consumers and investors alike, the report warns.