Energea Announces ‘Solar In The U.S.A’ Retail Investment Portfolio Open To Small and Large Shareholders

Energea Global LLC, a renewable energy investment manager, has announced the creation of ‘Solar in the U.S.A.,’ a retail investment portfolio that will enable both small and large shareholders to invest in high-yielding solar projects located in the United States.

Energea, with 14,000 combined operational projects across 23 U.S. states and 3 continents, and $720 million capital raised, connects investors to premium renewable energy projects in order to accelerate renewable energy development in select global markets. Traditionally, these opportunities have been reserved for institutional financiers, but there is a significant opportunity to bring renewable energy investing to the masses as the effects of global warming intensify and the cost of renewable energy declines.

The company currently manages more than $100 million in renewable energy projects which generate more than 70 MW of carbon-free energy. Its online investment platform is accessible to any U.S. investor, unlocking a crucial source of capital to combat climate change.

The Solar in the U.S.A. portfolio complements Energea’s ultra-high-yielding (with an estimated yield of 16.5 percent) Brazilian portfolio and is available to any U.S. investor 18-years-of-age or older. The minimum investment is $100 and can be directly initiated at the company’s website.

Through this portfolio, investors will be able to acquire equity in two domestic solar projects, a 300 kilowatt power plant at West Elementary School in New Canaan, Connecticut and a 540-kilowatt plant on an industrial roof in Waltham, Massachusetts. Power generated at the elementary school is contractually sold to the town of New Canaan while Eversource Energy has signed a long-term purchase agreement to acquire the power generated by the Waltham project.

Energea has additional renewable energy projects throughout the Northeast and Virginia currently in the pipeline that will be folded into the portfolio in the future. The company’s Solarize Africa portfolio, with a combination of solar and storage projects, will be made available for investing soon, according to the company’s website.

“This new portfolio is one of the only investment vehicles that offers investors concerned about global warming the opportunity to invest in and collectively own carbon-free energy generation projects that are located in the United States,” said Mike Silvestrini, Energea’s managing partner.