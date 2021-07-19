First Large-Scale Offshore Wind Project in US to Be Built with Union Labor

Avangrid, a sustainable energy company, announced that its joint venture, Vineyard Wind, has today entered into a Project Labor Agreement (PLA) with the Massachusetts Building Trades and local union affiliates for the construction beginning later this year of Vineyard Wind 1, an 800 megawatt (MW) offshore wind project.

The agreement ensures fair, family-supporting wages and thorough workplace protections for the workers who will be constructing Vineyard Wind 1, the nation’s first commercial-scale offshore wind project. The PLA also ensures that there will be talented and skilled laborers available during construction to meet the project’s needs and deliver Vineyard Wind 1 on schedule.

Avangrid, through its subsidiary Avangrid Renewables, is a leading developer and operator of onshore wind and solar and is pioneering the development of offshore wind in the U.S. In addition to Vineyard Wind 1, Avangrid Renewables is a partner on Park City Wind, an 804 MW project that will serve the state of Connecticut, as well as on additional lease areas off the coast of Massachusetts and Rhode Island which can deliver up to 3,500 MW. In the mid-Atlantic, Avangrid Renewables is developing Kitty Hawk Offshore Wind, which has the potential to deliver 2,500 MW of clean energy into Virginia and North Carolina.

Just last month, the US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) issued a Notice of Intent (NOI) to proceed with an Environmental Impact Study (EIS) for the Park City Wind project, an 804 megawatt (MW) offshore wind project that is being developed by Avangrid Renewables and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners. The NOI initiates a 30-day public comment period to define the scope of the EIS, the major permitting study required for project approval.