From the Editor: Check Out Judges’ Choice Award Winners and Watch for Solutions Summit Wrap-Ups

The Environment + Energy Leader two-day Solutions Summit wrapped up today and was a resounding success! As one viewer told us, “What great education. I love the panels (most relevant content), but also the deep dives into particular technologies like satellite or water leak, etc. The mix of companies is great too — Jackson Family Wines and Kellogg on same panel — fabulous!”

In coming days, we’ll be featuring Summit speakers and content in our articles — but if you missed any of the sessions, make sure you head to the Summit hub to watch highlight reels or entire sessions.

We are excited to congratulate winners of the coveted Judges’ Choice Awards — announced in the early hours of the Summit on day one: Sphera BOMCheck in the Product category and Asia Pulp & Paper Sinar Mas in the Project category.

More about the Judges’ Choice Award Winners

Sphera BOMCheck: “Having a singular international database platform where suppliers and manufacturers can easily share information about substances and their regulatory status is invaluable,” a judge said about the product.

To sell products globally, manufacturers need to ensure their suppliers understand, comply with, and stay up-to-date with an increasing number of substance regulations. Sphera’s BOMcheck is a centralized blockchain web database that saves time and cost for suppliers and manufacturers by keeping up to date with the strictest regulation for each relevant substance and providing tools, training, and chemicals guidance to help suppliers create and share standardized, high quality declarations.

From January 5, 2021, all companies supplying products in Europe are required to report information into the new European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) Substances of Concern in Products database if they include articles that contain REACH regulated substances above 0.1%. BOMcheck member companies have now submitted over 5.4 million SCIP dossiers to the SCIP database, from every country in Europe and across all industry sectors including automotive, aerospace, medical, and more, Sphera says.

Asia Pulp & Paper Sinar Mas: According to one judge, this project is a “fantastic example of transparency in the supply chain… showcases a model that can be replicated to drive similar ecosystem protection worldwide.”

Asia Pulp & Paper partnered with MDA Geospatial Services Inc. to detect and stop illegal forest clearing. Using near-real time alerts from MDA’s RADARSAT-2 satellite, APP built a public online dashboard to track and respond to forest change across its supplier concessions, conservation and protected areas.

MDA’s RADARSAT-2 Forest Alert Service captures forest disturbances down to a few trees, allowing APP to monitor and react to forest change caused by illegal logging or encroachment. Every 24-days, satellite data is acquired by MDA, evaluated based on historical imagery, and forwarded to APP within three working days. Data is then assessed and any needed actions are taken to stop forest clearance. All MDA Forest Alerts are publicly viewable on APP’s sustainability dashboard, allowing customers to monitor and track their entire sustainable supply chain.

Since establishing this partnership, forest degradation has been reduced to under 0.06%.

Congrats to our Judges’ Choice award winners!

