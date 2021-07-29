GM Introduces New EV Charging Services For Fleets

General Motors (GM) and BrightDrop, a wholly owned subsidiary of GM focused on an all-electric future, have announced the new Ultium Charge 360 fleet charging service to streamline and accelerate electric vehicle (EV) adoption for commercial customers.

Ultium Charge 360 is a comprehensive suite of fleet services, including fleet and facility management tools, integration with GM’s and BrightDrop’s fleet management systems as well as OnStar Vehicle Insights, and support for a broad range of fleet vehicle segments. Additionally, the service provides drivers access to more than 60,000 public charging locations.

Key partners working with GM to operationalize the service include eTransEnergy, a Duke Energy company, EVgo, In-Charge Energy, and Schneider Electric. GM is also expanding its existing relationships with Qmerit and EVgo to provide fleet owners with the most flexible charging options.

The new fleet service builds on GM’s existing Ultium platform, the ‘heartbeat’ of the company’s all-electric future. The platform features modular battery and drive unit design, and is flexible enough to build a wide range of consumer and commercial vehicles.

As part of its overall electrification strategy, GM plans to invest $35 billion in EV and AV product development by 2025, more than its gas and diesel investment, and is working with EVgo to build more than 2,700 fast charging stations by the end of 2025. Approximately 500 fast charging stalls will go live by the end of 2021.

“Fleets have a significant impact on the transition to EVs and by expanding Ultium Charge 360 to our fleet customers, GM aims to be a significant industry leader to advance fleet EV adoption at scale and accelerate our goal of reaching 1 million EV sales globally by 2025,” said Ed Peper, U.S. vice president, GM Fleet. “Fleet electrification is an important element of our growth strategy, and we will leverage our leadership and expertise in this space to support customers at home, at depots and in public with our suite of providers.”