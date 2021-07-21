Good-Loop, the ethical ad tech company that earlier this year announced its free Carbon-Calculator to calculate the carbon footprint of online ads, has launched Green Ad Tag, allowing brands and agencies to track and offset the CO2 emissions of their digital ads in real time.

Good-Loop, founded in 2016, is on a mission to make the internet a more positive place. The company secured investment from Collider, London’s top Marketing Tech startup accelerator.

The Green Ad Tag uses a 1×1 pixel inserted into ads, using a similar technology to trackers for viewability or brand safety. It can monitor any digital campaign, including formats such as out of home. The tracker detects data transmission in real time, allowing for variations in territory, device, bandwidth use and time of day. The carbon costs of these are then combined with electricity consumption to allow advertisers and agencies to see the carbon impact of their campaigns through a dashboard.

Good-Loop will offset the carbon cost through Verified Carbon Standard projects and provide recommendations on how advertisers can reduce the impact of their media buying, such as buying ads using a rate called “TreePM”, which plants a tree for every 1,000 impressions purchased.

Digital ad campaigns leave a substantial carbon footprint around the globe. A typical online ad campaign emits 5.4 tonnes of CO2, according to Good-Loop. While estimates vary, most experts agree the typical Internet user sees thousands of ads per day. The advertising industry is striving to become carbon neutral by 2030 as part of the Ad Net Zero initiative, with major companies like Google and Unilever participating.

The Green Ad Tag is the latest solution offered by Good-Loop to help advertisers significantly reduce their CO2 emissions. Good-Loop also offsets the carbon costs of all its ad campaigns by investing in projects that are removing or preventing CO2 emissions, while its ad formats rewards consumer attention with donations to sustainable causes and reforestation and rewilding projects.

Amy Williams, CEO and Founder of Good-Loop, said: “Whether it’s the Ad Net Zero initiative or the IPA’s Media Climate Charter, there’ve been some encouraging recent signs that the ad industry is finally starting to get its act together and acknowledge it needs to do more to address the negative impact it has on the environment. But to ensure these commitments are not just more hot air, advertisers need access to the right tools to help them significantly reduce their carbon footprints. Good-Loop’s Green Ad Tag does just that, providing brands and agencies with on-the-button, real time information about their live campaigns, helping them to drive efficiencies and cut carbon costs throughout the lifetime of their media plans.”