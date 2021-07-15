IBM Announces 21 Environmental Sustainability Goals

In its just released annual Environmental Report, IBM has announced an updated set of 21 environmental sustainability goals. The pledges support or complement the company’s current commitment to reach net zero GHG emissions by 2030.

Key themes covered in the report include, but are not limited to, energy conservation, renewables procurement, carbon emissions reductions, biodiversity, waste and water management, product reuse and recycling, European Green Digital Coalition involvement to develop eco-efficient technologies, and the IBM Research Future of Climate Initiative to discover carbon removal materials.

The European Green Digital Coalition, working closely with the European Commission, aims to help not only the technology sector to become more sustainable, circular and a zero polluter, but also to support sustainability goals of other priority sectors such as energy, transport, agriculture, and construction while contributing to an innovative, inclusive and resilient society. The first available progress reports will be presented in 2022.

Signatories of the European Green Digital Coalition commit their companies to the following:

To invest in the development and deployment of greener digital technologies and services that are more energy and material efficient,

Develop methods and tools to measure the net impact of green digital technologies on the environment and climate by joining forces with NGOs and relevant expert organizations, and

Co-create with representatives of others sectors recommendations and guidelines for green digital transformation of these sectors that benefits the environment, society and economy.

Examples of IBM’s 21 environmental sustainability goals: