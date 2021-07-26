Jacobs Announces PlanBeyond 2.0: Sustainable Business Aligned With UN SDGs

Jacobs, a global technology, consulting, and business solutions company, has announced the launch of PlanBeyond 2.0, a refresh of its global sustainable business approach, aimed at integrating sustainability throughout its operations and client solutions in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The initial version of PlanBeyond was introduced in 2019.

The revised plan builds on the company’s efforts around its Climate Action Plan and social justice, and continues Jacobs’ commitment to embed sustainability across all solutions — with accelerated investment in ESG growth sectors, including energy transition, sectoral decarbonization, environmental stewardship, health and social value.

An increasing number of companies are integrating the SDGs into their business strategies, according to Ethical Corporation’s Responsible Business Trends Report.

Recognizing that all 17 of the SDGs are interconnected, Jacobs identified six core SDGs through stakeholder engagement and a robust sustainability materiality assessment. These SDGs have been translated into actionable sustainable business objectives:

Advance the health and wellbeing of society (SDG 3). Target: improve the mental health and wellbeing of one million lives by 2025. Deliver solutions for the global water and sanitation crisis (SDG 6). Target: expansion of water equity in water-stressed regions through existing and new partnerships by 2025. Foster a culture of technology and innovation important to the advancement of society (SDG 9). Target: expanding its cyber solutions portfolio with a target of measuring the impact on 100% of its innovations to advance progress towards the SDGs by 2025. Create a fair and inclusive future for all (SDG 10). Target: engage its workforce in 50,000 hours of global STEAM volunteering that enhances diversity and inspires the next generation by 2025. Develop efficient and resilient solutions that deliver net environmental and societal gain (SDG 11). Target: 100% of its solutions to contribute to progress against the UN SDGs by 2025.Through its infrastructure, technology and intelligence solutions, the company is committed to creating resilient and sustainable communities around the globe. Accelerate solutions that address the climate emergency (SDG 13). Target: become carbon negative in its operations and business travel by 2030. The company has committed to supporting industry decarbonization through client collaborations and a focus on science-based targets.

“As a purpose-led company, we recognize that our biggest opportunity to positively address climate change and societal inequalities comes from the solutions we provide our clients — from the world’s largest infrastructure projects to mission-critical outcomes and sustainable design,” said Jacobs Chair and CEO Steve Demetriou. “We consider it not only good business, but our obligation to channel our expansive capabilities in resilient infrastructure, regenerative design, clean water, green energy and social value toward benefitting people and the planet, while continuing to outperform and drive superior stakeholder value.”