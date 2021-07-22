John Hancock Launches Environmental Opportunity Fund

John Hancock Investment Management, a company of Manulife Investment Management, announced today the launch of John Hancock Global Environmental Opportunities Fund (Class I ticker: JABVX), subadvised by Pictet Asset Management.

John Hancock Global Environmental Opportunities Fund seeks growth through capital appreciation by investing primarily in environmental companies. Environmental companies are defined by the firm as companies that both operate within the Planetary Boundaries framework and have business activities of which all or a portion reduce stress in at least one of the boundaries in the Planetary Boundaries framework.

The Planetary Boundaries framework identifies the ecological safe operating space that’s essential to maintain a stable ecosystem required for human development and prosperity along nine Planetary Boundaries: climate change, ocean acidification, ozone depletion, nitrogen and phosphorus cycle, freshwater use, land-system change, biodiversity, aerosols, and chemical pollution. Extending beyond these boundaries increases the risk of large-scale adverse or irreversible environmental changes.

In its investment process, Pictet first determines that a company is operating within the safe operating space of the Planetary Boundaries framework. Using proprietary analysis, Pictet then selects a subset of these companies with business activities that have a positive impact on at least one of the nine Planetary Boundaries. Fundamental analysis is then performed on this investable universe seeking the securities of environmental companies that may be best positioned to capitalize on the environmental theme.

Environmental companies include companies whose businesses and technologies seek to contribute positively to the environment by focusing on water technologies, energy efficiency, renewable energy, sustainable forestry, organic agriculture, pollution control, waste management and recycling, or those the manager believes are otherwise involved in improving the efficiency of resource consumption or contributing to enhanced environmental quality.