Johnson Controls Launches New Offering: Net Zero Buildings As A Service

Johnson Controls, a global leader in building management solutions, has announced the launch of OpenBlue Net Zero Buildings as a Service to help customers achieve their net-zero ambitions.

To inform the new product strategy and development, Johnson Controls surveyed more than 1,000 firms in North America. Findings revealed that over 90% of companies have significant 2030 onward goals to reduce carbon emissions and energy consumption – driven by economic, environmental and social impact considerations. Data centers have the most ambitious goals followed by lodging and education. The survey results also indicated firms run into challenges with measuring emissions, the biggest being how to aggregate data from multiple sources. Digital solutions can help to solve this and other measurement challenges.

OpenBlue Net Zero Buildings includes a full spectrum of sustainability offerings tailored to schools, campuses, data centers, healthcare facilities as well as commercial and industry players, with services including sustainability roadmap development, planning, financing, execution, and reporting. OpenBlue Net Zero Advisor will deliver real-time, AI-driven tracking and reporting of sustainability metrics such as energy, water and waste, helping facilities managers ensure and prove the net zero carbon reduction and renewable energy impact of their buildings.

Coupled with the new product suite, Johnson Controls has launched Open Blue Innovation Centers around the world to continue advancing innovative building solutions, and facilitate industry collaboration and partnership. The company has also partnered with a wide variety of organizations and customers, including The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, The Powerhouse Alliance, Colorado State University, and the National University Singapore.

The new offering follows the recent launch of the OpenBlue suite of connected solutions, which aims to deliver impactful sustainability, healthy occupant experiences, and safety and security, and includes AI-powered service solutions such as remote diagnostics, predictive maintenance, compliance monitoring, and advanced risk assessments. Earlier this year, the company announced a series of sustainability goals, including commitments to help customers on their own sustainability journeys.

“The need and demand for a 360-degree net zero carbon solution is clear,” says Katie McGinty, vice president & chief sustainability, government and regulatory affairs officer at Johnson Controls. “We offer a unique service and partnership model that allows customers to focus on their industry core competencies and revenue-generating activities while we drive customized steps for planning, execution and reporting that flex to the specific needs of each sustainability journey.”