Microsoft Announces New 100/100/0 Commitment By 2030

Microsoft has announced that by 2030 the company will have 100% of its electricity consumption, 100% of the time, matched by zero carbon energy purchases. The move extends Microsoft’s existing commitment to execute power purchase agreements equivalent to 100% of its energy needs by 2025.

Over the last 12 months, Microsoft has signed new purchase agreements for approximately 5.8 GW of renewable energy across 10 countries. This includes over 35 individual deals, including over 15 in Europe, bringing the company’s operating and contracted renewable energy projects to 7.8 GW globally.

Moving forward, to rebalance the carbon intensity of any grid on which the company operates, Microsoft will match purchasing of zero carbon energy with consumption on an hourly basis on the same grid systems into which the company is already connected.

“At Microsoft we have a long-term vision that we refer to as 100/100/0 – that on all the world’s grids, 100 percent of electrons, 100 percent of the time, are generated from zero carbon sources,” said Lucas Joppa, Microsoft Chief Environmental Officer, in a company blog post. “While we can’t control how our energy is made, we can influence the way that we purchase our energy,” he added.

This commitment builds upon the work Microsoft already has underway: