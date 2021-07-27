‘Pathways to Dairy Net Zero’ Initiative to Raise Climate Ambition for the Global Dairy Sector

A “Pathways to Dairy Net Zero” initiative is being developed to accelerate climate change action throughout the global dairy sector. The initiative was announced this week at the United Nations (UN) Food Systems Pre-Summit.

A multi-stakeholder group of organizations, including the global dairy sector and representatives from the scientific and research communities, are working together to develop methodologies, tools and pathways that work for every dairy system. Pathways to Dairy Net Zero will officially launch during the UN Food Systems Summit in September and aims to generate commitments at the UN Climate Change Conference, COP26, in November.

New research to guide the initiative

Research is underway to identify where positive climate change action is possible across all dairy production systems and regions throughout the world. The study is being conducted by the Global Research Alliance on Agricultural Greenhouse Gases (GRA), the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, Scotland’s Rural College and the New Zealand Agricultural Greenhouse Gas Research Centre. Preliminary findings include: