Press Release: Picarro Expands Gas Concentration Analyzer Family to Enable Continuous Monitoring of Ambient Ethylene Oxide Emissions

Analyzers now available for CEMS, Stack Testing, Fenceline, and Ambient Monitoring Systems

Santa Clara, CA – June 29, 2021 – Picarro, Inc., a leading provider of gas concentration and stable isotope analyzers and systems for scientific and industrial applications, today announced the availability of the G2920 Ambient Ethylene Oxide (EtO) gas concentration analyzer. EtO is a byproduct of several industrial processes and is toxic to humans and the environment. There is often a critical need for EtO emissions to be monitored in and around facilities where they are generated. The Picarro G2920 detects EtO at a sub-100 parts-per-trillion (ppt) limit of detection and a precision of 33 ppt, it delivers real-time measurements, is easy to use and maintain, and has a low cost of ownership. With the addition of the G2920, Picarro now offers service providers, regulators, and researchers a selection of analyzers that are easy to integrate into next-generation CEMS, stack testing, fenceline, and indoor and outdoor ambient air quality monitoring systems.

“Legacy measurement technologies and aging monitoring infrastructures are not designed to meet the growing need for more sensitive EtO measurements,” said Joel Avrunin, Vice President of Scientific Instrumentation. “With Picarro’s expanded portfolio of advanced EtO analyzers and our network of strategic partners, we now provide complete, end-to-end solutions for next-generation EtO monitoring and testing systems.”

Picarro EtO Analyzers for Next-Generation Monitoring Systems

The Picarro EtO family of analyzers represents a monumental advancement in measurement and monitoring technology that is realized by a refinement of Picarro’s existing Cavity Ring-Down Spectroscopy (CRDS) platform. Once focused on measurements of sharp spectral signatures of simple molecules (e.g. CO2 and CH4), the technology is now able to resolve complex spectral signatures at limits of detection (LOD) that are orders of magnitude better than traditional methods such as Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy (FTIR) and Gas Chromatography (GC). The remarkable stability, performance, and ease-of-use of the platform, adopted over the years by the world’s most demanding research organizations, now provides an exciting solution to a market in desperate need of disruptive technology.

The EtO family of analyzers is available as two standalone products. The G2910 Stack and Indoor Air Quality Analyzer introduced the most sensitive (<250 ppt LOD), interference free, real-time measurement of EtO concentrations at the source of emission, enabling more accurate and representative reporting of emissions. The new G2920 Ambient Analyzer introduces a platform that supports long-term monitoring of fugitive emissions at the fenceline or near communities. Performance standards set by expensive, difficult to use, research-grade instruments (e.g. PTR-MS) are overshadowed by this easy-to-deploy technology with best-in-class LOD (<100 ppt).

In related news, on July 20, 2021 Picarro announced their channel partner agreement with Sonoma Technology, Inc. (STI), a global provider of innovative, science- and technology-based solutions for environmental applications.

Through this agreement, STI will combine Picarro’s industry-leading gas concentration monitoring technology with its expert services to provide comprehensive systems and solutions for measurement, monitoring and analysis of ethylene oxide, hydrogen sulfide, ammonia, and formaldehyde.

Utilizing Picarro analyzers to produce data with exceptional accuracy on the concentration of these hazardous chemicals in emissions gas streams and the environment, STI clients will be better able to address industrial air quality compliance, environmental justice, community monitoring, and other challenges.

“Protecting the health of our fenceline communities requires not only continuous, precision measurement of hazardous pollutants, but also the skills to analyze and interpret that data,” said Joel Avrunin, Vice President Industrial Sales and Marketing at Picarro. “By partnering with STI, Picarro can help bring these critical capabilities to medical sterilization facilities, fumigation and abatement operations, energy producers, and chemical manufacturers along with governments, community interest groups, and legal consultants.”

Visit the Resource Center to learn more about the Picarro EtO analyzers and technical service partners CleanAir Engineering, Solsteo, and STi.

About Picarro, Inc.

Picarro is a leading provider of solutions to measure greenhouse gas (GHG) concentrations, trace gases and stable isotopes across many scientific and industrial applications. Our portfolio of gas analyzers and systems enables scientists around the world to measure GHGs, trace gases and stable isotopes found in the air we breathe, water we drink and land we harvest. Picarro’s industrial solutions range from advanced natural gas leak detection and emissions quantification technology for utilities companies, to trace gas analysis for semiconductor AMC monitoring, and isolator applications for pharmaceutical manufacturing. Our patented Cavity Ring-Down Spectroscopy (CRDS) is at the heart of all Picarro instruments, enabling the detection of target molecules at parts per billion or better resolution. For more information on Picarro’s portfolio of solutions, visit www.picarro.com.