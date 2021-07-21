Procter & Gamble Announces First Paper Bottle Pilot

P&G has unveiled its first paper bottle for Lenor in partnership with paper bottle company Paboco, announcing a pilot for Western Europe in 2022. The trial rollout will form the basis of a test-and-learn strategy to scale up paper packaging and incorporate it more widely across P&G’s portfolio.

P&G Fabric & Home Care with its brands including Ariel, Lenor, Tide, Downy, Fairy, and Cascade is committed to reducing plastics in its packaging. As part of its 2030 Ambition, P&G aims to reduce its use of virgin plastics by 50% by 2030. Fabric Care Europe has additionally committed to a 30% absolute plastics reduction by 2025 and to design for 100% recyclability by 2022. Home Care is committed to use no virgin plastics by 2025.

Paboco’s paper bottle technology promises to reduce and replace plastic content while lowering carbon footprint compared to conventional plastic packaging. This alternative form of packaging is backed by consumer goods companies including The Coca-Cola Company, Carlsberg Group, The Absolut Company, L’Oréal, BillerudKorsnäs, and ALPLA united by the vision to create the world’s first 100% bio-based and recyclable paper bottle at scale.