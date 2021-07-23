Rolls-Royce Power Systems Sees Eco-Friendly Systems as Growth Opportunities

Rolls-Royce Power Systems says it will cut GHG emissions by 35% compared to 2019 through use of new net zero and zero carbon technologies. These strategies will help the company achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest, the company says. The efforts are not just an effort to take action for the environment, but as a realignment of strategy for growth, according to the company.

These moves indicate a realignment of the company’s strategy toward eco-friendly energy and propulsion systems. “We already see these explicitly as growth opportunities for our business in the coming years,” says Andreas Schell, CEO of Rolls-Royce Power Systems.

A key element in achieving these goals is the certification of the most important mtu engine products, which will run on sustainable fuels from as early as 2023 and then be successively brought into use. “The certification means that the new generation of Series 2000 and 4000 engines, that currently account for 85% of our sales revenues, will be qualified to run on second-generation bio-fuels and on E-fuels,” explains Dr. Otto Preiss, Chief Technology Officer and COO of Rolls-Royce Power Systems.

The engines are used in a wide variety of applications, for example, in energy supply, commercial shipping, heavy land vehicles, passenger trains and in yachts.

Power Systems is taking a multi-pillar approach to reducing emissions: Besides using sustainable fuels, the Rolls-Royce business unit is also building on new technologies such as CO2-free fuel cell systems. From 2025, these will be used in power generation solutions — from balancing energy for compensating fluctuations in the public grid to continuous power and the provision of emergency power in places like hospitals and data centers.

Additionally, development engineers are working on engines powered by hydrogen and methanol as well as on concepts for decentralized Power-to-X systems. Other sustainable solutions such as battery energy storage systems, hybrid propulsion systems for marine and rail applications and microgrids already feature in the Power Systems portfolio for decentralized, environment-friendly power solutions, the company says.