Apple Welcomes 15 Diverse Companies To Its Inaugural Impact Accelerator To Develop Innovative Climate Solutions

Fifteen businesses from across the U.S. will soon begin participating in Apple’s Impact Accelerator program, which is aimed at advancing innovative solutions for communities most impacted by climate change. Solutions will focus on energy efficiency, solar, green chemistry, recycling, and other environmental issues.

Participants will receive training and access to Apple experts, among other benefits. Upon completion of the program, the companies will have the opportunity to become potential Apple suppliers.

“We are thrilled to welcome our first Impact Accelerator class, and look forward to seeing how these innovative businesses will expand their work to protect the planet and our communities,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives. “On our journey to our 2030 carbon neutral goal for our supply chain and products, we’re determined to help create a greener and more equitable future for all people. The businesses we’re partnering with today are poised to become tomorrow’s diverse and innovative industry leaders, creating ripples of change to help communities everywhere adapt to the urgent challenges posed by climate change.”

The 15 companies selected include:

BlocPower

Founder and CEO: Donnel Baird

Climate Technology Company in Brooklyn, NY

Mosaic Global Transportation

Founder, President, and CEO: Maurice H. Brewster

Transportation Firm in San Jose, CA

Volt Energy Utility

Co-Founder and CEO: Gilbert Campbell III

Utility-Solar Energy Development Firm in Washington, D.C.

Bench-Tek Solutions

Founder and CEO: Maria Castellon

Manufacturing and Automation Company in Santa Clara, CA

GreenTek Solutions

Founder and CEO: Anuar Garcia

Recycling and Reuse Company in Houston, TX

Diversified Chemical Technologies, Inc.

President and Chief Financial Officer: Karl Johnson

Chemical Safety Firm in Detroit, Michigan

Oceti Sakowin Power Authority

Chairman and Head of the Board of Directors: Lyle Jack

Clean Energy Developer in Tribal Regions Across the Dakotas

Vericool, Inc.

Founder and CEO: Darrell Jobe

Packaging and Shipment Company in Livermore, CA

Dunamis Clean Energy Partners

Founder and CEO: Natalie King

Environmental Solutions Company in Southfield, MI

VMX International

Founder, President, and CEO: Vickie Lewis

Environmental Services Company in Detroit, MI

Argent Associates

Founder, President, and CEO: Beatriz Manetta

Technology Consultancy in Plano, TX

Inspectorio

Co-Founders: Carlos Moncayo and David Klein

Supply Chain Solutions Firm in Minneapolis, MN

Group O

CEO: Gregg Ontiveros

Supply Chain Solutions Firm in Milan, IL

RFG-MPW Environmental & Facility Services

Chairman and CEO: Roderick Rickman

Industrial Cleaning and Environmental Service Firm in Detroit, MI

L2S Engineering, LLC

Founder: Laurie Ann Sibani

Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing Engineering Design Firm in Leesburg, VA and Apollo Beach, FL