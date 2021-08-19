Apple Welcomes 15 Diverse Companies To Its Inaugural Impact Accelerator To Develop Innovative Climate Solutions

Fifteen businesses from across the U.S. will soon begin participating in Apple’s Impact Accelerator program, which is aimed at advancing innovative solutions for communities most impacted by climate change. Solutions will focus on energy efficiency, solar, green chemistry, recycling, and other environmental issues.
Participants will receive training and access to Apple experts, among other benefits. Upon completion of the program, the companies will have the opportunity to become potential Apple suppliers.
“We are thrilled to welcome our first Impact Accelerator class, and look forward to seeing how these innovative businesses will expand their work to protect the planet and our communities,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives. “On our journey to our 2030 carbon neutral goal for our supply chain and products, we’re determined to help create a greener and more equitable future for all people. The businesses we’re partnering with today are poised to become tomorrow’s diverse and innovative industry leaders, creating ripples of change to help communities everywhere adapt to the urgent challenges posed by climate change.”
The 15 companies selected include:
BlocPower
Founder and CEO: Donnel Baird
Climate Technology Company in Brooklyn, NY
Mosaic Global Transportation
Founder, President, and CEO: Maurice H. Brewster
Transportation Firm in San Jose, CA
Volt Energy Utility
Co-Founder and CEO: Gilbert Campbell III
Utility-Solar Energy Development Firm in Washington, D.C.
Bench-Tek Solutions
Founder and CEO: Maria Castellon
Manufacturing and Automation Company in Santa Clara, CA
GreenTek Solutions
Founder and CEO: Anuar Garcia
Recycling and Reuse Company in Houston, TX
Diversified Chemical Technologies, Inc.
President and Chief Financial Officer: Karl Johnson
Chemical Safety Firm in Detroit, Michigan
Oceti Sakowin Power Authority
Chairman and Head of the Board of Directors: Lyle Jack
Clean Energy Developer in Tribal Regions Across the Dakotas
Vericool, Inc.
Founder and CEO: Darrell Jobe
Packaging and Shipment Company in Livermore, CA
Dunamis Clean Energy Partners
Founder and CEO: Natalie King
Environmental Solutions Company in Southfield, MI
VMX International
Founder, President, and CEO: Vickie Lewis
Environmental Services Company in Detroit, MI
Argent Associates
Founder, President, and CEO: Beatriz Manetta
Technology Consultancy in Plano, TX
Inspectorio
Co-Founders: Carlos Moncayo and David Klein
Supply Chain Solutions Firm in Minneapolis, MN
Group O
CEO: Gregg Ontiveros
Supply Chain Solutions Firm in Milan, IL
RFG-MPW Environmental & Facility Services
Chairman and CEO: Roderick Rickman
Industrial Cleaning and Environmental Service Firm in Detroit, MI
L2S Engineering, LLC
Founder: Laurie Ann Sibani
Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing Engineering Design Firm in Leesburg, VA and Apollo Beach, FL