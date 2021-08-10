Better Energy Becomes ‘Future-Fit Pioneer’, Releases ESG Report

Better Energy, a renewable energy company, has joined the rapidly growing number of enterprises becoming a Future-Fit Pioneer, and declaring their purpose and ambitions in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to the company’s Manifesto, Better Energy’s purpose is to ‘make an impact that matters,’ with a vision to ‘lead the way and show others how to shape our energy future in a way that benefits society.’

Future-Fit Pioneers are organizations that have declared their ambition to become Future-Fit and commit to publish an annual summary of progress on their future-fit journey based on the Future-Fit Benchmark, a self-assessment tool that enables companies to measure and manage their environmental and social performance. Aligned with the SDGs, the tool enables companies to establish a set of ‘break-even goals’ and ‘positive pursuits’ (beyond break-even) tied to key environmental and social themes such as energy, waste, water, pollution, physical presence, and people.

The overarching proposition of Future-Fit is for businesses to align with and support a Future-Fit Society, which aims to have the following 8 characteristics:

Energy is renewable and available to all Water is responsibly sourced and available to all Waste does not exist Natural resources are managed to safeguard communities, animals and ecosystems The environment is free from pollution People have the capacity and opportunity to lead fulfilling lives Our physical presence protects the health of ecosystems and communities Social norms, global governance and economic growth drive the pursuit of future-fitness

Better Energy’s 2020 ESG Report highlights the company’s progress against these Future-Fit societal characteristics. While the report addresses common themes that might be seen in other widely used sustainability reporting standards, such as GRI, a key distinction with the Future-Fit model is the orientation towards the role and impact the company has on environmental and social issues beyond its own footprint and enterprise value creation. Additionally, all 17 SDGs have been integrated into the Future-Fit Benchmark.