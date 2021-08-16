Carbon To Value Initiative Introduces First Cohort To Develop New Carbon Technologies

The Carbon to Value (C2V) Initiative has introduced its first cohort of companies aimed at commercializing carbon technologies (carbontech) that capture and convert CO2 into valuable end products or services.

Carbontech has a market opportunity of $1 trillion in the U.S. and up to $6 trillion globally, according to Carbon180. Carbontech goods and services include commodities like fuel, plastics, building materials, cosmetics, food, beverages, and emerging technologies like carbon nanotubes.

The C2V Initiative is a multi-year, multi-stakeholder program between corporations, government and NGOs to accelerate the carbontech market by scaling up innovative technologies from startups. The initiative is powered by Urban Future Lab, Greentown Labs, and Fraunhofer USA.

The 10 startups for C2V Initiative’s first cohort, selected through a competitive process from more than 130 applicants across 26 countries, include the following companies: