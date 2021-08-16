Climate Week NYC, now in its 13th year, is a platform for climate leaders from business, government and the public to convene to accelerate climate action, and showcases leading climate solutions to support commitments and actions. This year’s program will be held from September 20-26 in advance of COP26, the UN’s much anticipated climate change summit.

Many of the Climate Week NYC events will feature Columbia Climate School experts. Last year, Climate Week NYC, held virtually, had more than 500 events from 30+ countries. This year’s agenda will focus on 10 major themes: built environment, energy, industry, food, environmental justice, transport, finance, sustainable living, nature, and policy.

Columbia University has been at the forefront of the sustainability movement for decades. It was one of the first universities to offer a Master of Science in Sustainability Management, and has continued to add additional sustainability degrees and programs such as the MA in Climate and Society. Last year, the university established the Columbia Climate School to focus on climate research, learning and action. Additionally, the university has a longstanding history of collaboration with industry to address critical societal issues, and is a member of the UIDP, an organization aimed at strengthening university and industry partnerships. Columbia University has also established its own climate-related goals to achieve over the next 10 years and beyond.

“Columbia is proud to partner with Climate Week NYC on this agenda-setting event series at a moment of intensifying urgency in the fight against climate change,” said University President Lee C. Bollinger. “The kind of collaboration and collective action advanced by Climate Week NYC aligns with our institutional values and our efforts to direct our academic resources in a manner consistent with the magnitude of the global climate crisis.”

“We are excited to partner with Columbia Climate School for this year’s Climate Week NYC,” said Helen Clarkson, CEO of Climate Group. “The decision to create a school focused on climate education and solutions comes at a critical time. Universities play a key role in educating the public, providing a clear analysis of science-based progress and targets, and creating the next generation of activists who can ensure that climate action is weaved into all sectors, so we can build a better future for all.”