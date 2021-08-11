Cority’s Sustainability Cloud Unifies Functionality for Comprehensive Reports

Cority’s new Sustainability Cloud offering — the company’s latest addition to its CorityOne platform — unifies functionality from its WeSustain software, enabling organizations to centralize and aggregate data across the enterprise from a single platform. This ensures data integrity, consistency, and accurate outputs for comprehensive sustainability reports, Cority says.

Sustainability Cloud was purpose-built to provide organizations with a single source of truth and a 360-degree view of all sustainability and ESG programs. It “ensures data is accurate, auditable, and ready to be leveraged for creating transparent sustainability reports and ESG disclosures,” the EHS software provider says.

Sustainability starts with “auditable data and transparent reporting you can trust,” says Michael Couture, chief product officer with Cority. Sustainability Cloud makes it easier for organizations to improve the sustainability of their supply chain by providing a powerful solution to standardize and simplify data collection, inform decision-making, and measure and accurately report on the success of initiatives,” helping them meet their sustainability and ESG targets, and reduce carbon footprints, he says.

It aligns with international standards through integrated frameworks including GRI, CDP, and the SDGs. It can also provide financial professionals with transparent, accurate data and visibility across the entire investment lifecycle from due diligence of funds and assets, portfolio management, and performance optimization up to the exit phase.

Other capabilities from the new offering include the ability to:

Create, capture, and report on quantitative and qualitative sustainability metrics;

Consolidate and track data with intuitive dashboards to create an informed sustainability strategy

Calculate, collect, manage, and report reliably on relevant climate data including scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas emissions and overall corporate carbon footprint;

R un comprehensive, automated evaluations and analyses on aggregated sustainability data to prepare internal and external reports;

un comprehensive, automated evaluations and analyses on aggregated sustainability data to prepare internal and external reports; Create benchmarks and ratings to conduct comprehensive due diligence against investment targets that align with risk profiles;

Proactively identify ESG risks through automated analyses and evaluation of portfolios, funds, and projects;

Analyze and evaluate ESG-relevant data at the corporate, product, portfolio, or project level in real-time;

Create scorecards to quickly visualize and compare asset ESG performance.

Cority acquired WeSustain — a specialist in developing software solutions designed to support responsible business management in the ESG, sustainability, compliance, and impact management space — in the spring.