Deloitte Rolls Out Climate Education Program To Its 330,000 Employees

In what may be the most ambitious corporate sustainability education initiative yet, Deloitte has announced it is rolling out a climate literacy program to all of its 330,000 employees. The new digital program is being developed in partnership with the World Wildlife Fund.

“To address climate change, we need to understand it,” Punit Renjen, global CEO of Deloitte, said in a statement. “It is time for businesses to change the way they operate. For companies to build long-term sustainable value for all stakeholders, they must do their part to build an equitable and sustainable future. With a company-wide climate learning, businesses can develop a culture of sustainability and climate-conscious thinking at the very core of their work,” Renjen added.

The digital learning program will provide comprehensive content using videos, interactive data visualizations, and personal testimonials from Deloitte staff to explore specific examples of climate impacts and solutions, including what Deloitte is doing to improve its own operations.

Deloitte is not alone in launching sustainability education initiatives. For instance, as Environment + Energy reported earlier this year, New Jersey has incorporated climate change in its K-12 education curriculum, the W!SE Institute, a New York nonprofit, has introduced Engineered Green Economics (EGE) for high schools, and the University of California has initiated Bending the Curve: Climate Change Solutions™, a multifaceted education project aimed at empowering a million climate champions across the world. Meanwhile, in May, GM announced the launch of its GM Automotive Manufacturing Electric College to support the automaker’s clean energy transformation, and Energetic, an innovative board game available in physical and digital editions, is being used in a number of corporations and schools.

Two years ago, Italy was the first country to require climate change lessons in its schools, according to Fast Company. “I want to make the Italian education system the first education system that puts the environment and society at the core of everything we learn in school,” Lorenzo Fioramonti, Italy’s education minister, said in a statement. Italy’s government is working with the Harvard Institute for International Development and other experts to develop the curriculum, which will be tailored to meet the learning needs of various age groups. “The 21st-century citizen must be a sustainable citizen,” Fioramonti added.