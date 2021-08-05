McDonald’s, eBay Expand Solar with Louisiana Purchase

Two major companies are again expanding their use of solar: McDonald’s Corporation and eBay Inc. announced agreements with Lightsource bp to purchase power from a 345 megawatt Ventress Solar project, located in Louisiana, 30 miles northwest of Baton Rouge in Pointe Coupee Parish. Once complete, the project will generate more than 600,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) of clean energy annually, and is estimated to abate about 450,000 metric tons of GHG emissions annually.

Lightsource bp develops and manages solar energy projects, and will be the long-term owner and operator of this project. Construction is expected to begin as early as the end of this year on the Ventress Solar farm, expanding Lightsource bp’s footprint of solar assets across the Southeast.

By utilizing Lightsource bp’s new project, McDonald’s Corporation and eBay Inc. will see benefits like lower operating costs and increased interest from the growing number of consumers who prefer to buy sustainable products.

Both companies have been implementing sustainability projects recently. In January, McDonalds announced that they would be replacing plastic food trays with a sustainable alternative, which is expected to greatly reduce carbon emissions.

eBay Inc. has been vocal about its support of sustainable development by supporting economic growth through recommerce. “By keeping products in circulation longer, we contribute to a robust circular economy that’s essential for the sustainability of our planet,” the company says.