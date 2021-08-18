Fresh Del Monte Announces 2030 Sustainability Goals Linked to SDGs, Extends Beyond Operations

In what may portend the next wave in sustainability leadership, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., among other companies, is pursuing 2030 sustainability goals more closely aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and impact beyond its own operations.

Amid mounting concerns over the long-term efficacy of the ESG movement, which to date has focused mainly on bolstering enterprise value, the latest IPCC report warning of the need for immediate and drastic GHG emissions reductions, and a growing recognition that existing sustainability efforts and reporting may not be adequately linked to the broader societal impact needed for a sustainable future globally, more and more companies are directing their sustainability efforts to impact beyond their operations, leveraging the SDGs as a north star.

IKEA, for instance, with its Climate Positive agenda, aims to halve its absolute GHG emissions by 2030 across its entire value chain, including products, customers and suppliers. The company has already launched a number of initiatives incentivizing customers and suppliers to contribute to increased use of renewable energy.

For its part, Fresh Del Monte has recently announced its 2030 sustainability goals, which support many of the SDGs including responsible consumption and production, life on land, good health and well being, quality education, clean water and sanitation, sustainable cities and communities, no poverty, affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic conditions, gender equality, reduced inequalities, climate action, life below water, and zero hunger.

Specifically, examples of Fresh Del Monte’s 2030 targets include:

Achieve 100% of global product volume certified as sustainably grown by a third party

Support 300 local sustainability programs that create measurable and lasting change

Provide educational opportunities to 20,000 students and adult learners

Contribute to a green economic recovery to COVID-19 in our neighboring communities by implementing an activity to improve local sustainable economic development in at least one of the communities affected by COVID-19 in Latin America

Reduce our Scope 3 Emissions by 12.3% compared to 2020 levels

Implement regenerative and soil health management practices in 100% of owned and associate growers’ farms

Achieve at least 80% of associate growers implementing water use efficiency practices in their operations

In addition to currently sourcing responsibly sourced paper, we will ensure that at least 65% of the boxes we source worldwide are certified for responsible sourcing (FSC, PEFC, or SFI) by 2023

Reduce our food loss and organic waste sent to landfill by 50% compared to our 2020 baseline

“We are very proud of the steps we’ve taken, and are taking to create a more sustainable, equitable, and resilient food system,” said Hans Sauter, Chief Sustainability Officer and SVP of Research & Development at Fresh Del Monte.