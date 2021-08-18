IKEA Adds STROMMA Clean Electricity Service For Customers To Bolster Its Climate Positive Agenda

IKEA has announced the launch of STROMMA in Sweden, an electricity subscription service that will enable customers to buy affordable, certified electricity from solar and wind, and use an app to track their own electricity usage.

IKEA already offers solar panels to customers in 11 markets, with plans to expand the offering to all Ingka Group markets. Customers who have already purchased solar panels can use the STROMMA app to track their solar production and sell back the electricity they don’t use.

“At IKEA, we want to become fully circular and climate positive by 2030, built on renewable energy and resources. We believe the future of energy is renewable and we want to make electricity from sustainable sources more accessible and affordable for all”, said Jan Gardberg, New Retail Business Manager, Ingka Group.

The new offering adds to IKEA’s already ambitious Climate Positive initiative, which aims to halve the company’s absolute GHG emissions by 2030 and includes three main strategic goals:

Drastically reduce GHG emissions Removing and storing carbon through forestry, agriculture and products Going beyond IKEA, contributing to additional GHG emissions reductions in society by working with customers, suppliers, investors and policymakers.

To support these goals, IKEA has already launched leading-edge programs such as its supplier transition to 100% renewable electricity, green transportation, and plant-based meals in its restaurants.

Additionally, in keeping with the company’s alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), IKEA will continue its tradition of partnerships aimed at achieving the SDGs, such as its 20-year collaboration with the Word Wildlife Fund (WWF) to improve biodiversity. IKEA has worked with WWF since 2002 on forestry and water management projects in 17 countries around the world.