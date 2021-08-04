Join the List of the Best and Brightest: Nominations for the E+E 100 Program Open Today

Environment + Energy Leader announces it has opened the nomination process for the annual E+E 100 Honoree program. The E+E 100 recognizes those environment and energy “doers” who break trail in creating new solutions, programs, platforms, best practices and products to help their companies – or other companies – achieve greater success in commercial and industrial environment and energy management. There is no fee for nominations or for participating in the program.

Now in its fifth year, the E+E100 honors leaders, VPs, directors, managers and engineers who are driving their companies – and the environmental and sustainability management industry itself – forward. They’re the ones with the ideas and the ones making things happen. Past Honoree lists have been made up of experts from companies and organizations large and small, including: Amazon, Anheuser-Busch, Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, Billion Oyster Project, Clif Bar and Company, Comcast NBCUniversal, Edison Energy, Encamp, Gensuite, Home Depot, Kroger, Procter & Gamble, Sustainable Business Consulting, Terracycle, Velocity EHS, Wells Fargo, and World Resources Institute, among hundreds of others. (View complete list of 2020 Honorees here.)

Eligibility

Whose light shines the brightest? Nominate an industry colleague who stands out as an innovator, someone who has helped drive a product, program, company or the industry as a whole. Nominations (no fee!) are welcome from commercial and industrial companies, government officials, NGOs and vendor companies. And we’re not looking only for C-suite nominations – consider nominating the top managers and in-the-trenches workers, those folks working diligently behind the scenes and shaping the industry.

(And feel free to nominate yourself. If you’re shaking up the industry or your company with innovation, share the success of your bright ideas.)

Nominations open today and run through October 22, 2021. The list of 2021 Honorees will be published on November 20. (And they’ll be celebrated during our Leaders Leading Summit in the spring, so stay tuned for more info!) Honorees will also be honored throughout 2022, with Q&As on Environment + Energy Leader and a list of winners published on the E+E 100 portal.

Nominations are now open.

Nomination Process

The submission process is simple. Include basic info on who is doing the nominating and your “nomination rationale,” that is, Why does this person deserve to be celebrated? You can be as detailed as you want about your nominee’s successes, including specific environment and energy projects and results. (Remember, tangible, quantifiable results are what’s driving our industry forward, and it will be details about those tangible results that will determine our E+E 100 Honorees. So the more info, the better.)

Environment+Energy Leader’s editors and select industry thought leaders will make final determinations on the honorees.

Nominations are kept private, and there is no application fee for this program.