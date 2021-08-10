If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

NYPA, Argonne Lab Partner On Climate Change Modeling For Resiliency

(Credit: Argonne National Laboratory)

In a first for the state-owned utility, New York Power Authority (NYPA) is investing $1 million to complete a comprehensive assessment of its climate risks in partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory.

The goal of the study is to enable NYPA to quantify climate impacts to its service area and plan future investments in infrastructure to protect its systems against climate-related events such as storms, sea level rise, extreme heat and other major weather events. Additional collaborators in the project include the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) and the Columbia Center on Global Energy Policy.

NYPA currently produces 25% of New York State’s power, with 80% of that being hydropower. NYPA operates 16 power generating facilities and maintains more than 1,400 miles of power lines in New York. Climate effects such as heavy winds and rain, flooding, and extreme temperatures could significantly impact water flow through dams, power line reliability, and customer demand for heating and air conditioning, among other issues.

A distinguishing aspect of Argonne’s climate modeling approach is the ability to project future climate in a very localized area, such as a neighborhood. Additionally, Argonne’s models can assess climate risks at scale for specific buildings and equipment in a matter of hours using the Argonne Leadership Computing Facility’s (ALCF) Theta supercomputer.

“Large power utilities like NYPA need to anticipate and prepare for the possible impacts of extreme weather events to better address and harden our infrastructure and to better inform our business decisions,” said Adrienne Lotto, vice president, chief risk and resilience officer at NYPA. “The climate model simulations and data analyses developed by Argonne will provide a better understanding of our critical facilities, assets and equipment and inform our future risk mitigation decisions and capital spending on resiliency efforts.”

Con Edison, also based in New York and one of the largest investor-owned utilities in the U.S., recently completed a similar Climate Change Vulnerability Study, which estimated that the company may need to invest between $1.8 billion and $5.2 billion by 2050 on targeted programs to protect against the impacts of climate change. In December 2020, Con Edison subsequently released its Climate Change Implementation Plan, which includes a set of actions focused on load forecasting, load relief planning, reliability planning, asset management, facility energy systems planning, emergency response, and worker safety.

Whitepapers

Achieving Your Health & Safety Management Maturity Journey

Webinar: Comprehensive Chemical management

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

Engineering Firm Worley And Princeton University Outline Feasible And Affordable Paths To Net Zero
Cority’s Sustainability Cloud Unifies Functionality for Comprehensive Reports
Edenshaw Developments Partners With Diverso Energy on Geothermal Building in Canada
Hartford Funds Enters ESG Exchange-Traded Fund Market
﻿

THANKS FOR STOPPING BY! NEXT TIME LET US COME TO YOU:

Sign up for the Environment + Energy Leader free newsletter and receive our top news stories in your inbox on Tuesday & Thursday each week.

×

Sign up for our newsletter

Receive Environment + Energy Leader's top news stories two times each week

×
Translate »
© Copyright 2021 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.