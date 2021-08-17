PepsiCo Announces ‘Net Water Positive’ Commitment

Today, PepsiCo announced its ambition to become “Net Water Positive” by 2030, aiming to replenish more water than the company uses.

New goals will guide tangible operational action towards PepsiCo’s “Net Water Positive” ambition by reducing absolute water use and replenishing back into the local watershed more than 100% of the water used at company-owned and third-party sites in high-water-risk areas.

Reduction efficiencies are to be met through the adoption of operational water-use-efficiency standards covering more than 1,000 company-owned and third-party facilities, with nearly half located in high-risk watersheds. Raising the efficiency standard at company-owned sites in high-risk watersheds alone will allow PepsiCo to avoid using more than 11 billion liters of water a year, a 50% reduction in the amount of water the company uses at these sites. PepsiCo will also adopt the Alliance for Water Stewardship Standard in all high-water risk areas where it operates by 2025.

Additionally, PepsiCo’s holistic “Net Water Positive” vision looks to deliver safe water access to 100 million people by 2030.