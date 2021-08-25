If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Unilever, Patagonia, Natura &Co, IKEA Top 2021 Sustainability Leaders

(Credit: GlobeScan)

In its 25th edition, the 2021 GlobeScan/SustainAbility Leaders Survey highlights the significance and urgency of sustainable development issues, and ranks the corporate sustainability leaders.

The 2021 survey was completed between April 29 and June 16 by almost 700 sustainability experts from over 70 countries. The survey asks which organizations are perceived as the leading companies, NGOs and governments in sustainability terms, as well as which sustainability issues are seen as most important. For the first time, the survey was offered to respondents in Chinese, French, Portuguese, and Spanish, in addition to English.

The top sustainability issues, in rank order based on 80% of respondents or higher citing the issue as urgent or very urgent, include:

  1. Climate Change
  2. Biodiversity Loss
  3. Water Scarcity
  4. Poverty
  5. Water Pollution
  6. Access to Medicines/Healthcare
  7. Access to Quality Education
  8. Economic Inequality
  9. Food Scarcity
  10. Plastic Waste
  11. Waste

The study also finds that financial institutions, the private sector, city/local governments, institutional investors, and national governments continue to perform poorly in terms of their contribution to progress on sustainable development.

Among corporate sustainability leaders, Unilever, Patagonia, Natura &Co and IKEA top the charts by a significant margin. Although, the gap between Unilever and others continues to narrow. The key reasons companies are identified as sustainability leaders include, in rank order:

  • Core business model/strategy
  • Ambitious targets/SDG commitment
  • Sustainability values/purpose
  • Sustainable products/services
  • Communication/advocacy
  • Supply chain management
  • Leadership/setting standards
  • Circularity/zero waste
  • Innovation/science-based/knowledge
  • Long-term commitment/experience
  • Executive leadership

When asked how the COVID-19 pandemic crisis would affect sustainable development priorities over the next ten years, a minority (24%) felt that sustainability would be a lower priority, compared to 49% in the 2020 survey year.

Whitepapers

Achieving Your Health & Safety Management Maturity Journey

Webinar: Comprehensive Chemical management

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

Carbon Mapper Charts Path For Real-Time Emissions Tracking To Accelerate Climate Mitigation Efforts
Chevron and Brightmark Work to Decarbonize Farming Industry with Expansion of Biomethane Partnership
Accenture and Microsoft Partner with Duke Energy to Develop First-of-its-Kind Methane-Emissions Monitoring Platform
New York World-Class Javits Center Embraces Urban Farming
﻿

THANKS FOR STOPPING BY! NEXT TIME LET US COME TO YOU:

Sign up for the Environment + Energy Leader free newsletter and receive our top news stories in your inbox on Tuesday & Thursday each week.

×

Sign up for our newsletter

Receive Environment + Energy Leader's top news stories two times each week

×
Translate »
© Copyright 2021 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.